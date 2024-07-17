28th recruitment center of Ukrainian army opened in Khmelnytskyi. PHOTO

On 17 July, a recruitment centre for the Ukrainian army was opened in Khmelnytskyi. It became the twenty-eighth in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that the centre is located in the premises of the local ASC at 16 Soborna Street and is open from Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m..

The Ministry of Defence reminds that the recruitment centre offers more than 10,000 vacancies, including UAV operators, drivers, mechanics, equipment repair specialists, clerks and many others. Volunteer fighters can join not only the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also other parts of the Defence Forces, such as the National Guard or the State Border Guard Service.

"Specially trained specialists of the Centre will accompany potential recruits all the way - from signing a contract to the training centre and the unit they choose," said Oleksii Bezhevets, the authorised representative of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on recruitment.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine plans to open 40 recruitment centres by the end of 2024.

