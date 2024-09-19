73% of Ukrainians receive news from Telegram - USAID survey in Ukraine

In 2024, Telegram remained the main social network through which Ukrainians receive news. Over the past year, its share has increased by 1%. Thus, it is the main source of information for 73% of the country's population.

Such data from the study of media consumption in Ukraine were presented by Gillian McCormack, Director of Internews Network in Ukraine, USAID Media Program in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.UA.

She noted that this social network is much more popular than others used by Ukrainians in everyday communication, and over the past year its popularity has increased to 81%. As for other social networks from which Ukrainians get their information, YouTube's popularity has increased over the year to 19%, but Facebook's popularity as a source of information has fallen from 19% to 16%.

At the same time, half of Ukrainians believe that the state should not interfere with Telegram, one-third believe that some regulation would be useful, and 4% support its ban in Ukraine.

If it is banned, half of Ukrainians, including 52%, will look for other sources of news consumption, 31% will continue to use Telegram through bypass services, and another quarter are ready to subscribe to the same resources and bloggers on other services.