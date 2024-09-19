Resident of Vilcha village in Kharkiv region dies as result of Russian shelling

On September 19, Russian troops fired on the village of Vilcha, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The attack killed a man: today he turned 85 years old.

Residential buildings and administrative buildings were also damaged in the village.

On the morning of September 19, ruscists shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. The enemy dropped 12 guided bombs on the town.

