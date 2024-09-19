Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to reduce occupiers’ assault potential in Donetsk region

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defense Forces were able to reduce the "assault potential" of Russian troops in Donetsk region.

He said this in an evening address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today there was a lot of work with the military and special services. The report of Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, the report of the Foreign Intelligence Service, a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. We are forming the content for detailed, thorough negotiations with our partners. This concerns both Donetsk and other areas," the President said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to reduce the enemy's assault potential in the Donetsk sector, but the situation remains extremely difficult.

Zelenskyy added that everything necessary is being done to ensure the stability of the combat brigades.

"And separately, the operation in the Kursk region. We have already managed to divert about 40 thousand Russian troops to this area. Our active actions continue. There is also a replenishment of the exchange fund for us, for Ukraine. All these are important things that affect the overall situation in the war. I thank all our combat brigades, every soldier, sergeant, and commander for their bravery," the Head of State summarized.

