Zelenskyy honors Ukrainian Paralympians and their coaches with state awards. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with members of the Ukrainian National Paralympic Team - champions and medalists of the XVII Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

The President awarded the Paralympic athletes and their coaches with state awards and honorary titles.







This year, our team was represented at the Paralympic Games for the eighth time. 138 athletes took part in competitions in 17 sports. In total, the Paralympians won 82 medals: 22 gold, 28 silver and 32 bronze. They ranked seventh in the overall standings and fifth in terms of the number of awards.

