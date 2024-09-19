ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6984 visitors online
News Photo
1 446 1

Zelenskyy honors Ukrainian Paralympians and their coaches with state awards. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with members of the Ukrainian National Paralympic Team - champions and medalists of the XVII Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Зеленський зустрівся з паралімпійцями
Зеленський зустрівся з паралімпійцями

The President awarded the Paralympic athletes and their coaches with state awards and honorary titles.

Зеленський нагородив призерів Паралімпіади
Зеленський нагородив призерів Паралімпіади
Зеленський нагородив призерів Паралімпіади

Read more: Trump and Zelenskyy may meet next week - Reuters


Зеленський нагородив призерів Паралімпіади
Зеленський нагородив призерів Паралімпіади
Зеленський нагородив призерів Паралімпіади
Зеленський нагородив призерів Паралімпіади
Зеленський нагородив призерів Паралімпіади
Зеленський нагородив призерів Паралімпіади

This year, our team was represented at the Paralympic Games for the eighth time. 138 athletes took part in competitions in 17 sports. In total, the Paralympians won 82 medals: 22 gold, 28 silver and 32 bronze. They ranked seventh in the overall standings and fifth in terms of the number of awards.

Зеленський зустрівся з призерами Паралімпіади

Read more: Ukraine’s national team took 7th place in medal standings of 2024 Paralympic Games, winning 82 awards

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6452) award (213) Paralympics (28)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 