Russian troops shelled 18 communities in Sumy region: 1 person killed, 17 wounded

On September 19, Russians fired 63 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 141 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy RMA.

In particular, they came under fire:

Mykolaivka community: an airplane launched a GAB (2 explosions).

Esman community: launching of a GAB from an airplane (3 explosions), shelling with the use of FPV drones (3 explosions), artillery shelling (9 explosions) were recorded.

Trostianets community: the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: Russians attacked with FPV drones (7 explosions).

Krasnopilliaa community: dropping of VOG from UAVs (7 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions), artillery shelling (7 explosions), shelling with FPV drones (3 explosions), launch of a GAB (1 explosion), attack with loitering munition (LANCET type) (1 explosion).

Putivl community: an airplane launched a GAB (2 explosions), and shelled with FPV drones (2 explosions).

Richky community: launching of GAB from an aircraft (1 explosion).

Bilopillia community: attacks with GAB (3 explosions), shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: there were launches of the GAB from an airplane (3 explosions), mortar shelling (5 explosions).

Yunakivka community: there were launches of the GAB (2 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: shelling with the use of FPV drones was recorded (7 explosions). As a result of the shelling, 3 civilians were injured.

Nova Sloboda community: shelling with the use of FPV drone (1 explosion).

Druzhba community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (5 explosions).

Myropillia community: Russians fired from artillery (29 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: the enemy fired from artillery (7 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: Russians dropped 19 mines on the community's territory.

Svesa community: the enemy attacked with the use of FPV drones (2 explosions).

Sumy community: an airplane launched GAB (2 explosions). As a result of the strike, the geriatric home was hit. Preliminary, 1 person was killed, 14 people were injured.

