Rescuers have completed work at site of air strike on geriatric home in Sumy: 1 person killed, 13 wounded. PHOTOS

Rescue operations at the site of a Russian air strike on a Sumy rest home have been completed.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the SES managed to evacuate 147 people from the damaged building.

According to the updated information, 13 people were injured. A 70-year-old woman died.

On 19 September, enemy troops attacked the building of a geriatric home in Sumy.

Read more: Explosion occurs in Sumy, part of city is without electricity - media (updated)

