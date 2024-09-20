Zelenskyy updates composition of Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff - decree

On Thursday, 19 September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy changed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant decree, Decree No. 640/2024, was published on the website of the Presidential Office.

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, a freelance advisor to the President of Ukraine, was appointed to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

The Head of State also appointed Oleksii Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Herman Smetanin, Minister of Strategic Industries, to the Staff.

Read more: Zelenskyy instructs General Staff at meeting of Headquarters to provide list of measures to improve work of combat training centers

At the same time, former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was removed from the Cabinet.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

As reported by Censor.NET, on 13 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed the composition of the National Security and Defence Council.

Read more: Zelenskyy plans to meet with Biden, Harris, and Trump during trip to US next week