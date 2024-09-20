White House and US Congress are trying to agree on extension of term of use of $5.8 billion for Ukraine - Reuters

Pro-Ukraine-minded leaders of the US Congress and the administration of President Joe Biden are close to an agreement to extend military aid to Ukraine for one year in the amount of almost 6 billion dollars.

As Censor.NET informs, Reuters writes about this with reference to two sources.

They report that Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress are backing a plan to insert an extension of the president's spending reduction authority (PDA) into a short-term emergency spending bill that the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives must pass in the next 10 days to avoid a government shutdown on Sept. 30.

However, it is not yet clear how the speaker of the House of Representatives, a Republican, Mike Johnson, who at the beginning of the year for a long time refused to vote on the law on allocating aid to Ukraine, will take this issue, the agency notes.

Reuters sources confirm that "active negotiations" are underway between the relevant House committees and Johnson's office to expand the powers of the PDA.

The president's authorization of $7.8 billion in funding cuts was a key component of the $61 billion aid package for Ukraine that Congress passed in April after months of delay by Republicans. The PDA allows the president to transfer defense goods and services from the US stockpile in response to emergency situations.

It will be recalled that at the end of September, the financing of aid to Ukraine amounting to almost 6 billion dollars will expire if the US Congress does not decide to extend the Pentagon's authority to send weapons to Kyiv from its own stockpiles.

