US Defence Ministry cannot provide military assistance now, as it has nothing to restore its own stocks

The US Department of Defence cannot provide military assistance now, as it has nothing to restore the stockpiles needed to maintain its own combat readiness. However, the Pentagon is working to ensure that Ukraine receives all the promised assistance.

This was stated by Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We do plan to use the amount allocated within our authority (for Ukraine - Ed.)," Singh said.

She added that the administration is working with Congress to extend the authority beyond the end of the fiscal year, which expires at the end of September. In this regard, Singh assured that the government intends to "use every dollar and every cent".

Read more: Germany has handed over aid package to Ukraine: 22 Leopard 1A5s and over 60,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition

According to her, there is currently $5.8 billion of unused funds within the presidential authority for Ukraine.

At the same time, the US Department of Defence cannot provide military assistance now, as it has nothing to restore the stocks needed to maintain its own combat readiness. She recalled that for a long time, while Congress was passing a large-scale aid package for Ukraine, the Pentagon was unable to replenish its stockpiles.

Singh also assured that there is bipartisan agreement in Congress to provide support for Ukraine.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that the Pentagon had reduced its stockpile of weapons, which is why the US is trying not to send too much aid at once.

Read more: Germany plans to allocate about €400 million in aid to Ukraine due to deteriorating situation at front - Reuters