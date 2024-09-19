Germany plans to allocate about €400 million in aid to Ukraine due to deteriorating situation at front - Reuters

Germany plans to approve 397 million euros in immediate military aid to Ukraine due to the "steady deterioration of the military situation" at the front.

"Given the steady deterioration of the military situation in Ukraine, there is a serious risk that Ukraine may fail in its defence campaign without a significant increase in financial support," the Ministry of Finance said in a letter.

The Ministry of Finance, at the request of the Ministry of Defence, is asking for approval of the additional expenditures by the budget committee of the lower house of parliament.

"The emerging unplanned need of around €397 million has only become concrete in the last few weeks to the extent that it meets the constitutional and budgetary requirements for an unplanned need," the letter said.

The Ministry of Finance said this condition must be met immediately so that the measures can be implemented in 2024 and have an impact in the remaining year.

Germany's budget for 2024 included about €8 billion in aid to Ukraine.

