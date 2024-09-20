NACP finds no violations in declarations of former head of SSU cyber department Vitiuk

The standard of living of Illia Vitiuk and his family members corresponds to the income they declared.

According to Censor.NET, this conclusion was made by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

They checked the lifestyle of the former head of the SSU Cyber Department. And they found no violations.

The audit lasted from April to September this year. The NACP found that the cost of property acquired by Vitiuk's family after November 2019 (since then, officials' declarations have been verified by the NACP) does not exceed the family's legal income.

"Based on the results of lifestyle monitoring, there is no discrepancy between the standard of living and his declared property and income," the NACP states.

As a reminder, questions to Vitiuk arose after a Slidstvo.Info story in April. According to the journalists, the apartment bought by the official's wife is worth more than it is stated in the declaration. In fact, it was purchased at the market price and without renovation. And the wife is engaged in entrepreneurship, having a registered individual entrepreneur, whose income is declared as required by law.

