Denisova on charges of illicit enrichment of over UAH 42 million: I submitted all declarations in full on time

Former Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova assures that she filed declarations for all years on time and in full.

The former official said this in a commentary to Suspilne, commenting on the NACP's report on the alleged detection of signs of illicit enrichment in the actions of the former ombudsman for more than UAH 42 million, Censor.NET reports.

"I can only say one thing, there is a presumption of innocence. It is the duty of all those who accuse to prove such information. I submitted all declarations for all years on time in full and in accordance with the law. That's why I can't comment on anything else now," Denisova said.

Earlier, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) reported that based on the results of full audits of declarations for 2022 and 2023, the NAPC found signs of illicit enrichment in the actions of the former Commissioner, who was a member of the Board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine at the end of 2023, for almost UAH 10 million and signs of false declaration for more than UAH 32.4 million.