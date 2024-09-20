Umierov dismisses two deputies of Budanov: this decision was not agreed with head of DIU - media
The Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umierov has decided to dismiss two deputy chiefs of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov - Viktor Zaitsev and Ihor Ostapenko.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Babel".
According to the publication, Umierov put them at his disposal.
It is noted that Zaitsev and Ostapenko were fired about a week ago.
Both are said to be people of the former Minister of Defence and now Ambassador to Slovenia Andrii Taran.
According to "Babel", Budanov was not consulted about the dismissal of his deputies and, accordingly, this decision was not agreed upon.
According to the publication's sources familiar with the situation, Zelenskyy made the decision to weaken Budanov.
It should be noted that the power to dismiss the deputy chiefs of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine belongs to the Minister of Defence, who reports to the President.
