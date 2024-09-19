Rada dismisses "servant of people" Bezuhla from post of deputy head of National Security Committee

On 19 September, the Verkhovna Rada decided to dismiss MP from the "Servant of the People" party Mariana Bezuhla from the post of deputy chairman of the Committee on National Security and Defence.

This was reported by MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that Bezuhla was transferred to the position of a member of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, according to MP Honcharenko.

The decision was voted for by 252 MPs.

Earlier it was reported that on 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada considered a Resolution to remove the "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Head of the National Security Committee, but the decision was not supported.

Later, Bezuhla filed a request to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, to dismiss her from her duties as Deputy Head of the Defence Committee.