First group of Ukrainian pilots completes training on Alphajet aircraft in France

The first group of Ukrainian pilots has completed training on Alphajet jet training aircraft in France.

This was reported by the General Staff of the French Army, Censor.NET reports.

The French Armed Forces noted that Ukrainian pilots have been training since March 2024.

It is noted that the number of pilots who have completed the course meets the operational needs of Ukraine.

"France has just completed the training of the first group of Ukrainian pilots on Alphajet aircraft," the statement said.

They noted that the French Air Force center has been training pilots to meet the operational needs of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry since March 2024.

The training of Ukrainian pilots is part of France's defense assistance.

What is known about training at Alphajet?

Alphajet uses modified Alphajet jet trainer aircraft, donated by Belgium, for flight training. They are equipped with a dashboard that imitates the one used in F-16 fighters.

To ensure the proper operation of these aircraft and the start of training flights, the French Air Force had to stop the process of decommissioning them at the last minute.

Upon completion of the training, the Ukrainian pilots were reportedly to go to a training center in Romania.