Two people killed and at least five wounded as result of Russian strikes on Ivashky and Kivsharivka in Kharkiv region

The enemy continues daily terrorizing the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. This afternoon, the Russians attacked Ivashky and Kivsharivka, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at about 2:00 p.m., the occupiers fired mortars at the village of Ivashky of the Zolochiv community. As a result of seven strikes, a man and a woman sustained moderate injuries, and another man sustained a light injury. A house and a car were damaged.

After 3 p.m., the occupiers struck Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk district. Two civilians have been reported dead - a 43-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, and at least two women were wounded.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Details are being established.

As a reminder, today the occupiers attacked an agricultural enterprise in the village of Shestakove, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, with cluster munitions, causing a fire, injuring 2 workers and killing cattle.