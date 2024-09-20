ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10103 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 559 2

Occupiers attacked agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region with cluster munitions: Fire broke out, 2 workers were injured, cattle died. PHOTOS

Today's Russian strikes on an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region resulted in a fire and 2 people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, the consequences of the attack were reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Thus, at around 08:00 am, Russian troops hit a warehouse building of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Shestakove, Chuhuiv district, with cluster munitions.

Удар по підприємству на Харківщині 20 вересня

According to preliminary information, 2 employees of the enterprise were injured, a fire broke out with an area of 500 sq m. Other buildings of the enterprise were damaged, and 20 heads of cattle were killed.

Read more: They used aircraft, MLRS, artillery and UAVs: Consequences of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia region

Удар по підприємству на Харківщині 20 вересня

Read more: 250 people are evacuated in Kharkiv region due to large-scale forest fires - RMA

Удар по підприємству на Харківщині 20 вересня

The SES said that three fire and rescue vehicles, 21 rescuers and a medical team from the SES, as well as firefighters from the local fire brigade from the village of Vilcha, were involved in the firefighting. The fire was extinguished.

Удар по підприємству на Харківщині 20 вересня

Author: 

shoot out (13207) fire (688) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 