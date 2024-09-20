Occupiers attacked agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region with cluster munitions: Fire broke out, 2 workers were injured, cattle died. PHOTOS

Today's Russian strikes on an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region resulted in a fire and 2 people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, the consequences of the attack were reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.



Thus, at around 08:00 am, Russian troops hit a warehouse building of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Shestakove, Chuhuiv district, with cluster munitions.

According to preliminary information, 2 employees of the enterprise were injured, a fire broke out with an area of 500 sq m. Other buildings of the enterprise were damaged, and 20 heads of cattle were killed.

Read more: They used aircraft, MLRS, artillery and UAVs: Consequences of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia region

Read more: 250 people are evacuated in Kharkiv region due to large-scale forest fires - RMA

The SES said that three fire and rescue vehicles, 21 rescuers and a medical team from the SES, as well as firefighters from the local fire brigade from the village of Vilcha, were involved in the firefighting. The fire was extinguished.