Occupiers attacked agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region with cluster munitions: Fire broke out, 2 workers were injured, cattle died. PHOTOS
Today's Russian strikes on an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region resulted in a fire and 2 people were injured.
According to Censor.NET, the consequences of the attack were reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Thus, at around 08:00 am, Russian troops hit a warehouse building of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Shestakove, Chuhuiv district, with cluster munitions.
According to preliminary information, 2 employees of the enterprise were injured, a fire broke out with an area of 500 sq m. Other buildings of the enterprise were damaged, and 20 heads of cattle were killed.
The SES said that three fire and rescue vehicles, 21 rescuers and a medical team from the SES, as well as firefighters from the local fire brigade from the village of Vilcha, were involved in the firefighting. The fire was extinguished.
