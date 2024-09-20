ENG
They used aircraft, MLRS, artillery and UAVs: Consequences of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia region

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with various types of weapons, there is destruction. There are no casualties.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the occupiers carried out 6 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha and Kamianske.

110 UAVs of various modifications attacked Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka and Shcherbaki.

Russians also fired 10 times from multiple rocket launchers, in particular, at Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka and Novoandriivka.

"162 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Preobrazhenka," he said.

The shelling resulted in the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

