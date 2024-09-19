ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10766 visitors online
News Photo War
553 1

Consequences of shelling in Zaporizhzhia region: 3 people were injured, elderly women are in hospital. PHOTOS

At night, Russian invaders attacked the Zaporizhzhia region, 3 people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, two elderly women were wounded as a result of shelling in Zaporizhzhya district, they are currently in hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. They say there is no threat to their lives.

"The victims have lacerations and cuts, concussions and bruises. Doctors are providing the pensioners with all the necessary assistance. The man who also suffered from the enemy shelling refused to be hospitalized," the head of the region added.

Read: Ruscists hit Zaporizhzhia district with KABs: one woman killed, two others injured

Наслідки обстрілу Запорізької області в ніч на 19 вересня
Наслідки обстрілу Запорізької області в ніч на 19 вересня
Наслідки обстрілу Запорізької області в ніч на 19 вересня

Author: 

shoot out (13170) Zaporizka region (1204) Fedorov Ivan (214)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 