Consequences of shelling in Zaporizhzhia region: 3 people were injured, elderly women are in hospital. PHOTOS

At night, Russian invaders attacked the Zaporizhzhia region, 3 people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, two elderly women were wounded as a result of shelling in Zaporizhzhya district, they are currently in hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. They say there is no threat to their lives.

"The victims have lacerations and cuts, concussions and bruises. Doctors are providing the pensioners with all the necessary assistance. The man who also suffered from the enemy shelling refused to be hospitalized," the head of the region added.

