Woman died as result of shelling by occupiers of Stanislav

Today, on 20 September, Russian troops attacked Stanislav of Bilozerka community in Kherson region, killing a woman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

‘As a result of the shelling of the settlement, the Russians ended the life of a 74-year-old woman. She died on the spot. My sincere condolences to the relatives of the victim,’ he wrote.

As a reminder, today Russian troops shelled Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, a 27-year-old man who was in the street at the time of the shelling sustained life-threatening injuries.

