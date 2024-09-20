Ruscists shelled Kherson: Man was killed. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked Kherson, killing a man.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the hostile attack, a 27-year-old man who was in the street at the time of the shelling sustained injuries incompatible with life," the statement said.

The head of the CMA, Roman Mrochko, said that the occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city.

The strike took place around 11:20.

