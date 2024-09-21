Enemy launched rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: 3 people died, among them - 12-year-old boy

On the night of Saturday, 21 September 2024, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Victims of an enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih

According to him, three people have been killed, including a child. There are also wounded.

"The boy killed by Russians in Kryvyi Rih was 12 years old. The missile strike also ended the lives of two women - 75 and 79 years old. Three more people were injured. They are a 17-year-old boy and men aged 31 and 50. They are hospitalized in moderate condition," the head of the region said.

Damage in Kryvyi Rih

According to the RMA, private houses were damaged.

Lysak promised to provide more details about the Russian attack on the city later.

As reported, the night before, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with anti-aircraft guns, injuring 15 people.