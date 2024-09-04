Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: Number of victims increased to 6, more than fifty high-rise buildings, 5 educational institutions and 8 shops damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, 6 people have been reported injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RAM, Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.



"There are already 6 victims in Kryvyi Rih. A 58-year-old woman suffered a fracture after a rocket attack on the city. She will be in hospital," he said in a statement.

It is also noted that the number of high-rise buildings with broken windows has exceeded fifty. Five educational institutions and eight shops were damaged in the city. A business centre, cafes, and beauty salons were also damaged. Nine cars of local residents were also damaged.

Lives of those injured as result of Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih are not in danger - Vilkul.









"People receive psychological help. All the services and charities are with them. Some are recording the destruction. Others are providing building materials to temporarily repair the damage," added the head of the RMA.









Russia's attack on Ukraine on 4 September 2024

On the night of 4 September, the Russians took off with 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took MiG-31K and Tu-22M3 into the sky. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many wounded. According to doctors, 11 people are in critical condition.

In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Later it became known that the enemy had launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.