Lives of those injured as result of Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih are not in danger - Vilkul. PHOTOS

There were no casualties as a result of the Russian occupiers' attack on Kryvyi Rih.

This was announced by the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET reports.

"Five people were injured - three women aged 62, 83, and 84, one man aged 70, and one girl aged 10. Two people were hospitalized, including the girl. The others were treated on the spot. The injured are in good condition, their lives are not in danger," the statement said.

The hotel was destroyed from the first to the third floor.

The Russian shelling also damaged 32 apartment buildings and roofs and shattered windows and balconies in more than a thousand apartments. Also, four educational institutions, a circus, the Palace of Youth, shops, business facilities, and cars were damaged.

All rescue, medical, and utility services are currently working at the site. A headquarters has been set up at school 103. We are providing building materials and accepting applications for financial assistance from the city. Utility teams have been formed to help pensioners and people with limited mobility.

