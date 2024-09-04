In Lviv, rescuers are clearing rubble after shelling of Russian Federation, they managed to save 12 people - Klymenko. PHOTOS

Russian occupants struck at Lviv and Kryvyi Rih, resulting in 7 dead, including children, and over 40 wounded.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, the rescuers have recovered the bodies of two more people from the rubble. There are 7 dead in Lviv, including 3 children," he said.

Rescuers in Lviv are currently clearing the rubble and continuing their search. About 40 people were injured and fifty apartment blocks and private houses were damaged. Rescuers have already rescued 12 people.

"Psychologists are working, and an operational headquarters has been deployed. The police are accepting statements from affected residents, checking whether there are any victims in neighbouring houses. If necessary, we will deploy the Unbreakable Points," said the Interior Minister.

Klymenko added that Russia also attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih.

"At least 5 people were injured, including a 10-year-old child. The hotel building was partially destroyed, and nearby residential buildings were also damaged. The strike on the dense residential area is a targeted attack on people. Targeted killing of civilians. There will definitely be punishment for this," he concluded.

Shelling of Lviv and Kryvyi Rih on 4 September

As a reminder, on the morning of 4 September 2024, Russian troops attacked Lviv. Seven people were killed, including children.

Russian troops also launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in the center of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region. Five people were injured.

