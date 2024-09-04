Russian attack on Lviv: regional Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center was damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of the night attack in Lviv on Konovaltsia Street, our regional Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre was damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, its historic building was damaged. More than 70 windows were smashed. The shock wave blew away the frames. The ceiling fell in six offices. Batteries were torn off. Computers and medical equipment were destroyed.

"It's a great blessing that the security guard and the Centre's staff are alive and uninjured," he said.















Kozitsky also reminds us that the Centre is located in the Villa Józefa Franz, which dates back to 1893 and is a local architectural monument.

What we know about the Russian attack on Ukraine on 4 September 2024

As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many wounded. In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Later it became known that the enemy had launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.