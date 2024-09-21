Zelenskyy on peace plan: it will be ready in early November and will be start for negotiations with Russia

Ukraine's victory plan, which is currently being actively worked on, will be ready in early November and available to all countries. Russia should also see it.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with journalists on 20 September, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"We said that we are ready to see Russia at the second peace summit, because all our allies, including our closest ones, who are on our side and always against Russian aggression, all said that Russia should be at the second summit. Because Russia is at war against Ukraine. There can be no end to the war without one of the parties," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine is currently actively working on a victory plan, three points of which have already been prepared, and online meetings have taken place.

"There will be more offline and online meetings. And, as we said in early November, the entire plan will be ready. This will be the start and the foundation for talking to Russia in any format. In any format, with any of its representatives, because there will be a plan and something to show. If they don't like it, their reaction to the specifics will be clear, not just in general - we don't want anything and will continue the war. Although I think that's exactly what they want today, just to continue," the president assured.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that the victory plan envisages quick and concrete steps by Ukraine's strategic partners between now and the end of December.

"Specific actions that depend solely on the partners, and no one will tell me that it depends on the Russian side. The plan is simply a bridge to the peace summit and to any stage of ending the war. A bridge that strengthens Ukraine. It strengthens it politically, in terms of weapons, and in terms of understanding what our future will be like after the war. The plan will be presented to President Biden, US presidential candidates, and all other partners. In my opinion, the plan will be open to everyone, including societies in different countries. And Russia should see it because this plan strengthens Ukraine. And they should know about it," the Head of State stated.

Points of the victory plan

Zelenskyy also described the points of Ukraine's victory plan.

"First, Ukraine's unequivocal place in the world's security architecture. Second, without details, but the Kursk operation is part of the plan, its second point. The third point is related to the specific strengthening of Ukraine in terms of weapons. The next point is related to the economy. Let's say, our joint economic development. Another point is not related to the economy, but, let's say, to saving money in the future. That is, today you are helping us to implement this plan, and in the future Ukraine will save you a lot of your resources," the president said.