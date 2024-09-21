Day in Donetsk region: four districts of region were under fire from occupiers, 13 people were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 31 times at localities in the Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing injuries.

Volnovakha district

In Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar district, 2 people were wounded, 2 houses were destroyed, 7 more were damaged; in Novoukrainka, 2 people were wounded.

Pokrovsk district

In the Kurakhivska community, 3 houses in Trudove and 1 in Hannivka were damaged. In Pokrovsk, a house was destroyed, an enterprise, an infrastructure facility, and 4 trade pavilions were damaged. A person was injured in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district

Two houses were destroyed in Zarichne of the Lyman district. In Druzhkivka, 2 people were injured and a house was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 5 people were injured, 7 multi-story buildings, 10 trade pavilions, a shop, an administrative building, 4 cars, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Two houses were damaged in Siversk. In Toretsk, a person was injured and a house was damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 20 private houses and a multi-story building were damaged.

As noted, in total, Russians fired 31 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 757 people were evacuated from the front line, including 150 children.







