FPV drone shoots down Russian Zala drone near Klishchiivka. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" shot down an enemy Zala drone in the air near Klishchiivka.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the attack on the enemy target was published on social media.

"The 93rd deprived the enemy of 'eyes' near Bakhmut by shooting down a Russian Zala drone with an FPV drone near Klishchiivka," the commentary to the video reads.

