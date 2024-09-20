Special Forces personnel of separate detachment of "Omega Wings" destroyed enemy BMD-2. VIDEO
Special Forces personnel of the separate "Omega Wings" detachment of the NGU destroyed an enemy BMD-2 using kamikaze drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the National Guard's successful combat work was posted on social media.
