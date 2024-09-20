ENG
Special Forces personnel of separate detachment of "Omega Wings" destroyed enemy BMD-2. VIDEO

Special Forces personnel of the separate "Omega Wings" detachment of the NGU destroyed an enemy BMD-2 using kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the National Guard's successful combat work was posted on social media.

Russian Army (9070) elimination (5058) National Guard (504) drones (2365) BMD (25)
