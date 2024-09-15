Border guards destroyed the enemy IFV, tank, BMD, and BM-27 "Uragan" MLRS in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Using kamikaze drones and bombers, border guards of the "Pomsta" brigade destroy enemy vehicles, infantry, and enemy hideouts in the Kharkiv region.

Our defenders destroyed a truck, an armored personnel carrier, an infantry fighting vehicle, a BMP-3, a tank, and a BM-27 Uragan MLRS. The border guards also attacked enemy infantry, 3 armored vehicles, and several occupants' vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published by the State Border Guard Service on Telegram.

