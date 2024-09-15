Border guards destroyed the enemy IFV, tank, BMD, and BM-27 "Uragan" MLRS in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Using kamikaze drones and bombers, border guards of the "Pomsta" brigade destroy enemy vehicles, infantry, and enemy hideouts in the Kharkiv region.
Our defenders destroyed a truck, an armored personnel carrier, an infantry fighting vehicle, a BMP-3, a tank, and a BM-27 Uragan MLRS. The border guards also attacked enemy infantry, 3 armored vehicles, and several occupants' vehicles.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published by the State Border Guard Service on Telegram.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password