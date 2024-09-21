ENG
Biden can make important decisions for Ukraine while he is US president - Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden can still make important decisions that will strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities before the US election.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a private meeting with journalists on Friday, 20 September, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

The head of state expressed his belief that Biden could "strengthen Ukraine and make important decisions to make Ukraine stronger and protect its independence while he is president of the United States".

"I think this is still a historic mission, at least from the perspective of Ukraine. Because he has his own life and his own political career. I don't know what is most important to him. I am speaking only in terms of this war," Zelenskyy added.

He suggested that Biden's decision "depends on many things," including whether he listens to Ukraine's arguments.

"We have had some decisions in the history of our relationship with Biden, we have had very interesting and difficult dialogues. He changed his mind later," the president said.

