Syrskyi met with Chief of French General Staff Burkar to discuss situation at front and needs of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, General Thierry Bourcart. Among other things, the parties discussed the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrsky posted this on Facebook

During the conversation, Syrskyi thanked Burkar, the government, and people of France for their steadfast military and political support for Ukraine. The Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expressed special gratitude for the weapons provided, primarily air defence systems, military equipment, and ammunition.

In addition, Syrskyi briefed his French counterpart on the current strategic situation and the course of hostilities in various areas of the frontline.

"I focused my French counterpart's attention on the war crimes of the Russian aggressors, in particular on the continuation of missile and air strikes on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, as well as indiscriminate massive attacks on civilian targets," said the Chief of Defence.

Syrskyi and Burkar also discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces for critical weapons, military equipment, ammunition and equipment.

The parties also agreed on joint efforts to develop Ukrainian-French military cooperation.