European Parliament calls on member states to immediately lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons against targets in Russia - resolution

In the resolution adopted at the plenary session, the European Parliament calls, among other things, to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons provided to it to strike targets in Russia

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in the resolution "On the continuation of financial and military support for Ukraine by the EU Member States", adopted at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

It is noted that the document was supported by 425 deputies, 131 voted against, and 63 abstained.

"The European Parliament calls on member states to immediately lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons systems supplied to Ukraine against legitimate military targets on Russian territory, as this hinders Ukraine's ability to fully exercise its right to self-defence under public international law and leaves Ukraine vulnerable to attacks on its population and infrastructure," the resolution says in paragraph 8.

The resolution states that Ukraine, as a victim of aggression, has a legitimate right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The deputies stressed that the military assistance provided by the EU, the US and like-minded partners is "significant, although still insufficient". The document notes that insufficient supplies of ammunition and weapons and restrictions on their use could undermine the efforts that have been made.

"In this regard, we reiterate our call on member states to fulfil their commitment of March 2023 to supply one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, to accelerate the delivery of weapons, including modern air defence systems and other weapons and ammunition in response to clearly identified needs, including 'Taurus' missiles," the document says.

It is noted that all EU member states and NATO allies should collectively and individually commit to supporting Ukraine militarily, and at least 0.25% of their GDP annually.

In addition, the Parliament calls on member states to actively pressure Hungary to stop blocking the European Peace Fund, including the newly created Ukraine Assistance Fund. Hungary is also asked to "withdraw the decree cancelling state funding for asylum for refugees from western Ukraine and to comply with its obligations under the EU Temporary Protection Directive".