Occupiers hit Sumy with KABs, one person is wounded. Part of city without electricity (updated)

On the afternoon of Saturday, 21 September, Russian invaders attacked Sumy using guided aerial bombs. Preliminary, one person was injured.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the enemy attack, dry vegetation caught fire, and private houses were destroyed and damaged.

The consequences of the hostile attack are currently being eliminated.

The Sumy City Council reported that one of the city's districts was left without electricity due to hostile shelling.

"Two explosions in opposite areas of the city: dacha and industrial zones. The Baranovka area is currently without power - a power line has been broken," the statement said.