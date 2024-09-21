ENG
Russian soldier shoots himself in head on the battlefield. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders filmed the occupier's suicide. The Russian shot himself: he took the muzzle of a gun, put it to his head and pulled the trigger.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the Russian soldier's "self-denial" was published on social media.

