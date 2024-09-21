Attack on humanitarian mission of Red Cross in Donetsk region: Evidence of Russian involvement obtained. PHOTOS

The prosecutor's office received evidence of Russia's involvement in the attack on the Red Cross humanitarian mission in the village of Viroliubivka in the Donetsk region on 12 September, which killed three mission members and injured two others.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As noted, law enforcement officers identified two places where artillery shells hit and one place where a UAV hit. The fragments of the aforementioned ammunition and the remains of the UAV were removed from the scene.

As a result of the investigative actions, inspection of the scene, examinations, and interrogations of witnesses, it was established that the artillery shelling was carried out by 2 152-mm high-explosive artillery shells and an unmanned barrage munition "Lancet", which is only in service with the Russian Armed Forces.

"The 152-mm shells were used in tandem with a drone that has a laser rangefinder and can detect and barrage a target on its own. This not only explains the wreckage of the Lancet UAV found at the scene but also indicates a deliberate attack on the vehicles and personnel of the International Committee of the Red Cross," said Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

Given the damage to surrounding buildings and vehicles, as well as the recorded impact sites, the direction of arrival was preliminarily determined. According to the investigation, the firing positions of the artillery units were allegedly located near the village of Yahidne, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, a territory currently occupied by Russian troops.





The occupied territory from which the shot was fired is involved in hostilities:

1065th Artillery Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division;

artillery unit of the 200th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade (OMSBR).

These units are armed with artillery systems for firing 152 mm shells and Lancet attack UAVs.

The prosecutor's office added that on 18 September 2024, to prevent similar facts of shelling and possible loss of life during the delivery of humanitarian aid, the Donetsk Regional Defence Council introduced a ban on the movement of representatives of charitable organizations in the frontline communities of the region without the appropriate approval of the Regional Military Administration.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is ongoing.

On 12 September, three Ukrainians, staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, were killed as a result of Russianthe shelling of Viroliubivka in Donetsk Oblast. Two more were wounded. The occupiers shelled a truck carrying humanitarian aid.