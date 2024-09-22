ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3521 visitors online
News
7 504 14
shoot out (12144) Kharkiv (1179)

Attack on Kharkiv: occupiers hit FAB on high-rise building, 21 injured. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of a Russian strike on a high-rise building has increased.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"FAB-250 was used against a high-rise building where dozens of residents were sleeping.

"21 people injured as a result of an enemy strike on Kharkiv sought medical assistance," the statement said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv, 12 injured (updated)

Обстріл Харкова 21 вересня
Обстріл Харкова 21 вересня
Обстріл Харкова 21 вересня
Обстріл Харкова 21 вересня
Обстріл Харкова 21 вересня
Обстріл Харкова 21 вересня
Обстріл Харкова 21 вересня
Обстріл Харкова 21 вересня

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 