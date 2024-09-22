Attack on Kharkiv: occupiers hit FAB on high-rise building, 21 injured. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of a Russian strike on a high-rise building has increased.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"FAB-250 was used against a high-rise building where dozens of residents were sleeping.

"21 people injured as a result of an enemy strike on Kharkiv sought medical assistance," the statement said.

