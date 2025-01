On 21 September, the Ukrainian Defence Forces regained positions near Zaliznyanske in the Donetsk region and advanced near Kamyshivka in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by DeepState data.

The enemy advanced in the Donetsk region near Kruhliakivka, Klishchiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Horoshne, Nevske, Pivnichne, Toretsk, Heorhiivka and Maksymilianivka.

