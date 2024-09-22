Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 642,420 people (+1,500 per day), 8,768 tanks, 18,333 artillery systems, 17,222 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 642,420 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.09.24 are estimated to be:
- personnel - about 642,420 (+1,500) people,
- tanks ‒ 8768 (+22) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 17,222 (+52) units,
- artillery systems - 18333 (+63) units,
- MLRS – 1195 (+2) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 949 (+0) units,
- aircraft – 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 15628 (+67),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2595 (+0),
- ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 25,023 (+57) units,
- special equipment - 3144 (+19)
