Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 642,420 people (+1,500 per day), 8,768 tanks, 18,333 artillery systems, 17,222 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 642,420 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.09.24 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 642,420 (+1,500) people,

tanks ‒ 8768 (+22) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 17,222 (+52) units,

artillery systems - 18333 (+63) units,

MLRS – 1195 (+2) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 949 (+0) units,

aircraft – 369 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 15628 (+67),

cruise missiles ‒ 2595 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 25,023 (+57) units,

special equipment - 3144 (+19)

