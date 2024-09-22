In Kursk region, Russian military began to spend more ammunition - OSGT "Siversk"

Over the past two days, Russian forces have used significantly more guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Kursk region, which is controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, than on the territory of the Sumy region of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the spokesman of the OSGT "Siversk" Vadym Mysnyk on the air of "My-Ukraine".

"On the territory of the Sumy region the day before last, the enemy dropped 17 air defense systems, and on the territory of the Kursk region, which is controlled by the Defense Forces, 21 air defense systems. Over the past day, the figure was 13 against 31. We see how the transfer of hostilities to the territory of Russia is being signaled," the spokesman said.

Also remind, the other day The Guardian reported that the Russian military command knew about Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region several months before it and was developing plans to prevent it.

