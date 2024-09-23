Air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal with low levels of pollution

In Kyiv, as of 15:30 on 22 September, air quality has returned to normal, with low levels of pollution.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv City State Administration, this was reported by the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"As of 15:30 on 22 September, the air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal. There is a low level of pollution in the city, and all previous recommendations on restrictions on staying outside are cancelled," the statement said.

Right bank

At the stationary air monitoring station at:

28 Turivska St. The overall air quality index is 45 (low level of pollution).

20 Shchuseva St. The overall air quality index is 34 (low level of pollution).

64-G, European Union Avenue, the overall air quality index is 40 (low level of pollution).

97 Beresteyskyi avenue, the overall air quality index is 47 (low level of pollution).

22 Kitaivska St. The overall air quality index is 43 (low level of pollution).

Read more: Air in Kyiv is full of dust, soot and smoke. Reason is burning of peat bogs - Ministry of Environment

Left bank

At the stationary air monitoring station at:

7/1, Kharkivske Shosse St. The overall air quality index is 38 (low level of pollution).

at 26 Arkhitektora Verbytskoho Street, the overall air quality index is 42 (low level of pollution).

Reference.

The CAQI (Common Air Quality Index) is automatically generated based on several major pollutants: PM2.5 and PM10 (dust particles), SO2 (sulphur dioxide), NO2 (nitrogen dioxide), Ozone (ground-level ozone), and CO (carbon monoxide). The lower the CAQI score, the better the air quality.