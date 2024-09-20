Air in Kyiv is full of dust, soot and smoke. Reason is burning of peat bogs - Ministry of Environment

The reason for the poor air quality in Kyiv is the burning of peat bogs and other ecosystems and autumn temperature drops.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Environment, Censor.NET reports.

"As of 10:00 a.m., the air in Kyiv and its environs is significantly overfilled with fine particles (dust, soot, smoke). The reason is the burning of peat bogs, the main emission of which is fine particles (PM2.5 and PM10), which are components of smoke," the statement said.

Recommended for residents of the capital:

limit your time outside; refrain from physical activity in the open air;

Close windows and doors tightly;

refuse to ventilate the apartment;

If possible, use air conditioning and air purification systems; carry out wet cleaning in residential premises;

increase fluid intake to 2-3 litres per day.

On 20 September, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that there was a temporary deterioration in air quality in Kyiv.

Kyiv was also ranked first in the global ranking of cities with the dirtiest air as of the morning of 20 September.

