New deterioration of water quality in Seim River in Sumy region, reasons are being investigated - Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

Further deterioration of water quality in the Seim River is observed in the Sumy region. The reasons for the possible repeated organic pollution are currently being investigated.

This is reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The ministry said that in the Sumy region, further deterioration in water quality is observed in the Seim River at the upper monitoring points in the area up to the village of Mutyn.

In the village of Chumakove, chemical oxygen consumption increased from 84.2 to 104.2 milligrams per dm³, while the norm is 30 milligrams per dm³, and the content of suspended solids increased.

Ammonium nitrogen increased from 1.75 to 2.25 milligrams per dm³, while the norm is 2 milligrams per dm³. Dissolved oxygen decreased from 3.6 to 1.36 milligrams per dm³, while the norm is at least 4 milligrams per dm³.

The Ministry of Environment said that all authorities involved in the localization of the pollution are investigating the causes of the possible re-occurrence of organic pollution.

At the same time, as of Tuesday, September 17, the water quality at the water intake points on the Desna River in Kyiv region is within normal limits. At the water intake point in Brovary, an improvement in chemical oxygen consumption is recorded.

At the Kyiv water intake point, there is a slight deterioration in the chemical oxygen consumption. However, the oxygen regime is normal and amounts to 5.44 milligrams per cubic meter. There are no risks to water intake.

The results of measurements of water samples in the Desna River in Chernihiv region show that the water quality of the Desna River has also improved at all points.

Pollution of the Seim River

The day before, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi said that the Seim River had been polluted from the territory of the Russian Federation. However, it is not yet known whether this was done intentionally or by accident.

On August 30, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that the Desna River in Chernihiv Oblast had begun absorbing pollutants and saturating the water with oxygen.

Earlier, the then head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, said that everything possible was being done to prevent the polluted waters of the Seim River from reaching Kyiv's drinking water intake.

Later, the Ministry of Environment stated that the pollution in the Seim and Desna rivers came from a sugar plant in the Kursk region. This has already caused losses to our country of more than UAH 405 million.

