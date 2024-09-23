It is this autumn that will decide what will happen next in this war - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "it is this autumn that will decide what happens next" in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The president said this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"It is this autumn that will decide what will happen next in this war. Together with our partners, we can strengthen our positions as necessary for our victory, our common victory, for a truly just peace. It is now being determined what will be the legacy of the current generation of state leaders - those in the highest offices.

In the coming days, I will be meeting with leaders of the Global South, the G7, Europe, and heads of international organisations - with many who help to consolidate the world. The meetings with representatives of the United States are very important. Real peace and a real victory for Ukraine and international law is what we need," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy arrives in the US to participate in UN General Assembly events. PHOTO