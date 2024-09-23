Next few months will be decisive in war - Zelenskyy

The next few months will be crucial in Russia's war against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a speech on the occasion of receiving The Golden Plate Award, which was presented to him by the American Academy of Achievement, Censor.NET reports.

We do not have much time. The next few months will be decisive in this war, Russia's war against Ukraine and all of you, because it is Russia's war against freedom itself. We have little time to determine its outcome," the Head of State noted.

Zelenskyy called for swift action and stressed the need not to waste time in the conflict in order not to risk future decades.

"We have to define it. Neither Russia nor their bloody allies. We have to be quick. We need not to lose the next few months in the war in order not to lose the next decades," the President stressed.

Speaking to the ceremony participants, he also said that "today's world does not allow us to lose any battle when freedom is on one side and everything we would never wish for our children is on the other".

"We all need a victory. And we all know why," the President of Ukraine concluded.

