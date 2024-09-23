IAEA conducted inspection at Rivne NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted an inspection at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant.

This was reported by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, Censor.NET reports.

"On September 20, 2024, an inspection of the International Atomic Energy Agency was carried out at the Separate Subdivision "Rivne NPP" of Energoatom JSC under the Agreement between Ukraine and the IAEA on the Application of Safeguards in Connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," the statement said.

The purpose of the inspection was to verify the absence of undeclared nuclear materials. The inspection was conducted without any comments.

