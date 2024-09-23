Russian plane violated Japanese airspace. In response, Tokyo’s fighter jets fired flares

On Monday afternoon, 23 September, a Russian Il-38 military patrol aircraft violated Japanese airspace three times. The incident took place over Rebun Island in northern Hokkaido.

This was reported by NHK, Censor.NET informs.

In response to Russia's violation of Japan's airspace, the country's air force raised its fighters and launched flares that emit light and heat.

The Japanese Ministry of Defence notes that flares are not considered weapons.

It is noted that this is the first time that Japan has launched missiles as a warning of airspace violations.

In addition, Tokyo has already expressed an "extremely strong protest" to Russia.