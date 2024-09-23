Russians hit area near cemetery in Kharkiv and forest belt on outskirts (updated)

Today, on 23 September, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the district, explosions were heard in the city.

"Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters! The occupiers are launching missile strikes," he wrote.

In turn, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that according to preliminary information, the strike was carried out in a nearby suburb of Kharkiv.

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Be careful!

Preliminary, the attack hit a nearby suburb.

Be careful and, if possible, take cover - the enemy may repeat the launch of the KABs," he said.

Later, Syniehubov noted that the enemy struck a forest belt on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

"There are no casualties at the moment. The type of weapon used by the occupiers is being established," he added.

Later, the head of the RMA added that the services recorded another hit on the territory of Kharkiv near the cemetery. There was a hit to the ground, and the grass caught fire. Specialists of the State Emergency Service are eliminating the consequences. There were no casualties.